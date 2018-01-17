He starred with the bat but India's Virat Kohli proved rather less classy in dealing with the umpire in the second Test versus South Africa.

Kohli fined for umpire outburst, aggressive act

Virat Kohli has been hit with a fine after pleading guilty to breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during day three of India's second Test with South Africa.

India's captain starred with the bat to compile a stunning 153 at Centurion on Monday, but found himself in hot water after protesting to umpire Michael Gough about the dampness in the outfield affecting the ball following a rain delay.

He went so far as to throw the ball into the ground in a manner described as "aggressive" by the governing body, with the 29-year-old – who pleaded guilty – receiving a fine of 25 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point.

Level 1 breaches can result in a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee and two demerit points.

India made 307 in their first innings in response to the hosts' 335, with the Proteas having won the first Test by 72 runs.

There have been a few bad moments for Kohli in the Centurion Test, he was also embroiled in two terrible DRS reviews, one which was labelled the worst review ever seen on a cricket field.

With the Proteas building up a formidable second innings target on day four, Kohli inexplicably reviewed an lbw decision despite the ball hitting the middle of Faf du Plessis' bat.

The ball, from pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, initially looked like it had potentially glanced the foot of du Plessis - if you're being very kind to the Indians.

Kohli at least was excited by the opportunity to see the back of the dangerous batsmen, striding to the pitch before asking Bumrah's opinion.

Unsurprisingly Bumrah was keen on a review, and Kohli didn't need to hear it twice, calling for the DRS to step in.

However he was quickly made to regret the decision as he looked up to the big screen to see the ball cannoning into the middle of the South African's bat, and not even touching his pad.

India have unfortunately become well known for their poor use of the DRS system, but this was clearly their worst effort yet.

"It's hit him in the middle of the bat!! It's a complete waste of a review," the commentator said.

The shocking incident came just a day after Kohli was incensed by a teammate's act that was labelled 'unforgiveable'.

India batsman Hardik Pandya was dismissed run out, after one of the laziest efforts to get back behind the crease ever seen in the sport.