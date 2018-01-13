News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling Aussies on the ropes in Joburg
Struggling Aussies set to suffer landmark loss

Cricket fan wins $50,000 with incredible catch

7Sport /

A Kiwi cricket fan has won himself a cool $50,000 with a brilliant one-handed crowd catch.

Cricket fan wins $50,000 with incredible catch

Cricket fan wins $50,000 with incredible catch

Craig Dougherty was watching on as New Zealand took on Pakistan in a one-dayer in Dunedin on Saturday when the incredible moment occurred.

RECORD HUMILIATION: New Zealand destroy Pakistan in third ODI

In the very first over of the match, Martin Guptill flicked a six over the mid-wicket boundary, where Dougherty was waiting to pounce.

The builder by trade plucked a magical catch with one hand, sparking a massive roar from the crowd and a clap from Guptill himself.

What a catch! Image: Sky Sport NZ

Throughout the Kiwi summer of cricket, fans have been given the amazing opportunity to win $50K if they can manage to catch a six one-handed.

They have to have signed up to the competition and be wearing the orange shirt provided, which Dougherty was.

How good! Image: Sky Sport NZ

"I just got a hell of a shock when it was coming my way," Dougherty said.

"When I saw it coming, I thought 'there's no way that's going to carry, that's not going to carry, that's not going to carry.'

"That's probably why I looked so casual, and then just stuck the hand out and it stuck."



It's the first time this summer that a punter has managed to win the $50,000, although one unlucky bloke was denied the cash earlier this month.

The young fan was in attendance for a T20 against West Indies when he took a screamer with one-hand but wasn't wearing the orange shirt.

His expression instantly turned from elation to horror when he realised how close he'd come to winning $50,000.

And it wasn't just fans taking great catches on Saturday.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson took an absolute screamer as New Zealand won by 183 runs.


Back To Top