Marshes' mid-pitch hug almost ruins ton celebration

Mitchell and Shaun Marsh almost ruined the younger sibling's Ashes century at the SCG with a mid-run celebration that shocked Australian captain Steve Smith in the pavilion.

Both brothers reached their tons on the morning of day four after resuming on 98 (Shaun) and 63 (Mitch).

But it was Mitch's century that caused the most havoc.

The 26-year-old ran two to move from 99 to 101, and on the second run Shaun attempted to give his brother a hug.

Mitch obliged for a second before pushing Shaun to complete the run and avoid an embarrassing run out.

Replays showed skipper Smith to be first Australian in the pavilion to react to the incident, with Usman Khawaja later covering his face with relief.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine, next man in, was too busy eating a Zooper Dooper to worry, but with Mitch Marsh dismissed the very next ball he was called into action sooner than he expected.

Shaun's sixth career Test century capped off a remarkable summer for the 34-year-old, who has become Australia's most consistent batsman aside of Steve Smith.

Left off Cricket Australia's contract list last year, the older Marsh was dropped for the August tour of Bangladesh before being a controversial recall for the Ashes in what would be his ninth Test life.

However, he has rewarded selectors with a stunning series that has included fighting 50s in Brisbane and Melbourne to go along with his centuries at the WACA and SCG.

The brothers are close on and off the field and are popular members of the Australian dressing room -- making the fifth Test stand even more enjoyable for the hosts.

"Both Marshes have copped a lot of slack over the past couple of years, Shaun probably even longer," Usman Khawaja, who was out for a brilliant 171 on Saturday, said.

"To see them go out there and play really well and the way both of them can play is really rewarding to see.

"It couldn't happen to better blokes, they're both great blokes."

