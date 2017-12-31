Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has been slammed by fans over controversial remarks while commentating.

England legend sparks outrage with suicide remark

The England legend is in Australia for media commitments during the Ashes, spending most of his time commentating for UK broadcaster BT Sport.

Boycott sparked a massive backlash on Saturday with a 'joke' about the flat MCG pitch.

The wicket copped its fair share of criticism during the fourth Test, with the lifeless track resulting in a rather dour draw.

Midway through the fifth day's play, Boycott was trying to explain how a batsman would feel getting out on such a flat track.

“You go into the dressing room, you get on a chair, you tie a noose and you jump on it,” he said.

“I don’t know how you get out on that wicket.”

Viewers were pretty upset by the comments.

#ashes Might be being a bit PC but I just lost a tonne of respect for Geoffrey Boycott linking the MCG pitch to suicide is not anywhere near being close to funny — crowdiegal (@crowdiegal) December 30, 2017

And immediately Boycott shows his sensitivity to those with mental health problems by making a joke about suicide.#Ashes — Greig White (@schnozzman) December 30, 2017

Inappropriate from Boycott #Ashes — Sandy Hunter 🌈 (@sandyhunter2) December 30, 2017

It would be really nice @btsportcricket if Geoffrey Boycott could be put out to pasture soon.



His negativity, constant harping on about everything that's wrong, constant one-upmanship is really grating.



Please, make it an enjoyable #Ashes2017 and have fun commentators! — Corine (@WomansCraft) December 30, 2017

The flat, slow wicket was widely criticised as an unfit stage for the storied Boxing Day Test match and Australian skipper Steve Smith joined the chorus of condemnation after the game.

"I think it just needs to do something ... it hasn't changed over five days and I'd say if we were playing for the next couple of days it wouldn't change at all either," Smith said.

"It's got to find a way to have some pace and bounce or take some spin or do something.

"We saw some reverse swing but the ball just gets so soft so quickly because the surface is quite hard.

"It gets soft, doesn't carry through and it's really difficult to get people out.

"I just don't think it's good for anyone."

With the match lacking as a spectacle, Cricket Victoria chief executive Tony Dodemaide went so far as to suggest it might be time to dig up the drop-in wickets and start afresh with new soil and turf.

Ultimate responsibility for the preparation of the MCG wicket falls to venue operators, the Melbourne Cricket Club.

MCC chief executive Stuart Fox defended the preparation of the maligned strip of turf, but conceded it had not performed to expectations.

"While this Test pitch did produce a good contest, it has not contained the bounce and pace that we expected," Fox said.

"As the game progressed, the surface did not deteriorate nor bring the level of unpredictability that was anticipated.

"We review all elements of our performance at the conclusion of every event, and the quality of the pitch is no exception

"Overall, we remain confident and determined to produce portable wickets that generate entertaining Test cricket."

This year's Test draw was only the second in the past 20 years, but the Victoria Bushrangers have played out three Sheffield Shield draws in three games at the venue this season.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800