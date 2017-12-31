Barmy Army's classy moment with Aussie cop

The Barmy Army have shown their class with a brilliant gesture for an Australian police officer at the MCG.

Barmy Army's awesome moment with Aussie cop

England's famous supporter group cop their fair share of criticism at times, but this was absolutely brilliant.

During the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test, they presented the Aussie cop with a signed Barmy Army supporter shirt.

England’s Barmy Army were so bowled over by Sgt Tony Breen’s crowd engagement they’ve labelled him as Australia’s best copper. 👮🏻Sgt Tony knocked ‘em for six, becoming as famous as their vocal chords. 🏏☀️ #Ashes #BarmyArmy #Legend pic.twitter.com/qZG0fShqtp — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) December 30, 2017

The police sergeant named Tony Breen had been stationed near Bay 13 for the entire Test, putting up with their daily antics.

"He's been the best copper, not just on this tour but on previous tours," the head of the Army announced in front of the whole MCG crowd.

"So on behalf of the Barmy Army we'd like to recognise Tony."

And the Aussie cop was only too happy to wear the shirt over his uniform, sparking a massive ovation from the crowd as he emerged with it on.

The England fans have been widely praised for their support of their team throughout the disappointing series, which saw the Poms relinquish the Ashes after the first three Tests.

They have made headlines a number of times during the first four Tests.

They paid a touching tribute to late Aussie cricketer Phillip Hughes at the Gabba on the three-year anniversary of his death.

They then taught an MCG security guard a lesson with these hilarious antics earlier in the fourth Test.

And most recently they rekindled a famous sledge to destroy Jackson Bird after the Aussie bowler took 0/108 in England's first innings at the MCG.