Barmy Army destroy Jackson Bird with brutal taunt

England's famous supporter group have taken aim at Aussie bowler Jackson Bird with a savage sledge.

Bird, who is playing the fourth Ashes Test because of an injury to Mitchell Starc, endured a torrid time at the MCG as England piled on the runs on Thursday.

With England opener Alastair Cook notching a classy double century, Bird suffered the ignominy of conceding over 100 runs without taking a wicket.

Bird toiled through 30 overs in England's first innings, returning miserable figures of 0-108.

And as Bird brought up his 'century', he absolutely copped it from the Barmy Army.

The England supporters rekindled a famous chant they used to sledge Mitchell Johnson in the late 2000s when Johnson was struggling for form.

"He bowls to the left, he bowls to the right, that Jackson Bird, his bowling is sh*te," they chanted as one.

Bird took the brutal taunt in his stride, applauding the Barmy Amy for their effort.

The England supporters have enjoyed some rare moments to savour at the MCG despite already losing the Ashes, with Cook's double century giving them a big first innings lead.

The Army have been in fine form throughout the series, trolling an MCG security guard with these hilarious antics on Tuesday:

They also paid a touching tribute to late Aussie cricketer Phillip Hughes on the three-year anniversary of his death during the first Test in Brisbane.

However this bloke ruined the mystique, skolling a beer from a protective cup in Perth.