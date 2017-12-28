Cook scores historic double ton as Smith has a shocker

Alastair Cook has broken a raft of records with a double century at the MCG, cashing in on another dropped catch from Steve Smith.

Cook scores double ton as Smith has nightmare in the field

Cook posted the highest Test score by a visiting batsman at the MCG on Thursday, finishing day three of the fourth Ashes Test 244 not out.

The incredible knock saw England finish the day 9-491, a first innings lead of 164.

Cook, who was dropped on 66 and 153 by Australia captain Smith, brought up his double ton in Thursday's final session with a sweetly timed straight drive off Jackson Bird.

The former England skipper ticked off another milestone soon after, surpassing Viv Richards's score of 208 at the MCG in 1984.

Richards, Azhar Ali, Aubrey Faulkner and Wally Hammond are the only foreigners to celebrate a double century in a Melbourne Test.

Cook then eased past 235, what had been his best Test score against Australia.

He is the third visiting batsman to score two Test double tons in Australia, having also achieved the feat at the Gabba in 2010.

Cook, who became England's all-time leading Test run-scorer in 2015, now also holds the outright record for most scores of 150-plus by an Englishman.

Cook, who was dropped on 66 by Smith on day three, saw the Aussie skipper put down another regulation chance when he was on 153.

Smith tried to pluck a low catch with one hand at square leg, but the ball bounced out.

"It was a big miss that one. He will be annoyed because he set that trap for Alastair Cook and if he hung onto that catch, England are seven down and still trailing," Mark Taylor said in commentary.

"He went one hand, could have easily gone two. It was a lot closer to him than he thought, I just reckon he picked it up too late."

Stuart Broad, greeted with yet another bouncer barrage, belted nine boundaries in a quickfire knock of 56 that was two runs short of his highest Test score outside England.

Cook's 100-run stand with Broad ended when third umpire Joel Wilson agonised over footage of a scrambling Usman Khawaja then deemed him to have held a catch in the deep.

Cook is on the cusp of becoming the first Englishman to carry his bat in a Test since Mike Atherton in 1997, while it would be the first time an opener from either nation has achieved the feat in an Ashes Test since 1979.

Australian captain Smith, struggling with a stomach bug, failed to stop the tourists' tail from wagging for the first time this summer.

England slipped to 6-307 after both Jonny Bairstow (22) and Moeen Ali (20) fell playing loose strokes to Nathan Lyon.

Cook combined with Chris Woakes in a 59-run stand then batted with Broad for just the second time in 113 Tests.

Cook and Broad, who both started the game under pressure to retain their spot in the XI, hammered home England's advantage.

England's No.11 batsman Jimmy Anderson survived 25 minutes at the crease, further demoralising the hosts.