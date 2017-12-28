Malan incredibly fails to review nicked lbw

The cricket world has been left shocked by an England batsman's decision not to review an lbw dismissal despite a decent nick before the ball hit his pads -- and we're not talking about James Vince.

Another England batsman fails to review nicked lbw

Dawid Malan joined centurion Alastair Cook at the crease in the morning session on day three and was building his innings, sitting on 14 off 41 deliveries.

And then Australia handed the second new Kookaburra to Josh Hazlewood.

With the second ball of the over Malan was trapped in front and given out lbw by the umpire.

Despite discussing the possibility of a review with the experienced Cook, Malan opted against calling on the third umpire and walked to leave England at 4-246.

But replays quickly showed, like Vince on day two, that the batsman had missed the fact that a nick had sent the ball crashing into his pads.

"This is weird because Vince, there was a feeling that Vince might have nicked his as well," former Australian captain Ian Chappell said in the Nine Network commentary box.

"And he didn't review it. That looks, well, to all intents and purposes as though he's inside-edged it.

"Why did he bother to go down and talk to Alastair Cook? He should have immediately reviewed it himself.

"The only thing I can think of is if the thicker bats make it harder to detect an edge. Through my career I did not - not once - not know that I nicked it."

Hotspot cameras showed a thicker edge than Vince's dismissal.

England paceman Stuart Broad said on Wednesday that Vince had been completely unaware of having nicked his wicket ball and was taken aback when he saw replays of the dismissal.

Fans, journalists and commentators could not believe it had happened again -- though the umpire's blunder went largely unnoticed, except by Michael Vaughan.

Malan's got more bat on that than Stuart Broad did at Trent Bridge. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) December 28, 2017

Dawid Malan must have some serious shock absorbers in his bat #ashes — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 28, 2017

"I just can't understand it," Vaughan said on BT Sport.

"For one, it's a poor decision by the umpire. How's the umpire not seen it?

"How has he (Malan) not felt an inside edge on it? And Alastair Cook at the non-striker's end... I don't know what he's going to do when he retires but he's certainly not going to be an umpire."

Jonny Bairstow (16 not out) and Cook (134 not out) made it through to lunch unscathed, with England trailing Australia by 63 runs.

with AAP