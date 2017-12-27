Vince stuns with 'extraordinary' DRS blunder

Commentators and fans have been left baffled by James Vince's inexplicable decision not to review an LBW dismissal at the MCG.

James Vince slammed over 'extraordinary' DRS blunder

The England No.3 was on 17 on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday when he was struck on the pad by a Josh Hazlewood delivery.

VINTAGE COOK: Veteran hits century as England dominate Day 2

BEST SINCE BRADMAN: Steve Smith makes more history in MCG knock

Vince lingered at the crease as he weighed up whether or not to use DRS, before eventually trudging off the field to leave England 2-80.

But what originally looked like a selfless decision not to waste a review turned out to be a terrible blunder, with replays showing Vince had inside-edged the ball onto his pad.

Oh no, James Vince 🙈



He gets a feather on it but decides against reviewing and is given out LBW for 17.



A poor start after tea.



80-2#Ashes #ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/vkRuDxpyw6 — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 27, 2017

Hot Spot showed a clear mark on Vince's bat, while Snicko registered a big spike as the ball went past.

Aussie Test great Michael Slater was dumbfounded in commentary.

“It’s his own fault,” Slater said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt, it’s hit the inside of the bat and he didn’t really feel it.

“It’s extraordinary that he didn’t feel that or hear that because I heard it in my ear. We turned the effects mic up, that’s where we heard the two noises.

“I can’t believe you don’t send that up because there was enough doubt. It might have been that Cook at the other end said, ‘Mate I didn’t hear two noises’.

“Now he’s in the dressing room looking up going, ‘I should still be out there’ — and it’s his own fault.”

Fans also slammed Vince on social media.

That James Vince dismissal is the exact sort of moment why England have lost this #Ashes series! Review it...... — Jack Gilmartin (@JackGilmartin) December 27, 2017

What's gone wrong?

How did James Vince not feel that inside edge. He didn't feel😐. Unlucky!

Root joins Cook.#Ashes — 🇮🇳हरियाणा का सूं🔫😎😈🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@chiku_ravi) December 27, 2017

Interesting use of the reverse Watto by James Vince #TheAshes — Matty82A (@Matty82A) December 27, 2017

@MichaelVaughan @markbutcher72 @KP24 @GeorgeDobell1 James Vince just strikes me as the kind of guy who doesn't particularly care if he has a test career or not. Too laid back for my liking! #Ashes — Ravi (@ProgRAMmerRavi) December 27, 2017

Fair Dinkum how can you not know when you hit the ball? James Vince 😂 #Ashes — Fair Dinkum Mate (@FairDinkumMate1) December 27, 2017

Waking up to a much better scorecard. Lads bowled very well in the morning session👍🏾 just seen the James Vince dismissal...🙈 how did he not know he nicked it 😤 #ashes — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) December 27, 2017

How did James Vince not feel that inside edge. Gutted. #Ashes — Khairo (@khairostv) December 27, 2017

With Alastair Cook finding some much-needed touch and skipper Joe Root joining him at the crease, it's yet to be seen whether the dismissal will prove a major setback for England.

But it will be another frustrating moment for Vince, a classy shot-maker who has shown enormous potential but largely failed to deliver on his promise in the Test arena.

The 26-year-old has made two half-centuries in the series but has frustrated at times with his poor shot selection, scoring 199 runs from seven innings at 28.42.

with AAP