West Indies saved face after threatening to set a new one-day international record but they could not avoid an ugly loss to New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

Boult's sumptuous yorker drops Windies to shocking 5-9

The Black Caps made 4-131 off 23 overs as rain affected the match, with the tourists set a Duckworth-Lewis target of 166 to win the third and final ODI.

They never came close.

Two wickets to Matt Henry and three to Trent Boult reduced the West Indies to an unthinkable 5-9 inside four overs.

After threatening to break Zimbabwe's all-time low ODI score of 35 against Sri Lanka in 2004, the Caribbean side made it back to a respectable total as they reached 9-99 off their 23 overs.

Captain Jason Holder hit three fours and a six before falling for 34 runs off 21 balls, Rovman Powell contributed 11, Nikita Miller ended the match on 20 not out and last man Shannon Gabriel hit 12 of his own.

The hosts had stuttered their way to 4-131, thanks mainly to a 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket between stand-in skipper Tom Latham and the in-form Ross Taylor.

The Kiwis had been teetering at 3-83 after 19 overs when increasingly steady rain first forced the players from the field just before 12.30pm, with the game eventually restarting nearly five hours later.

West Indies left-armer Sheldon Cottrell had grabbed two early wickets, removing George Worker and Neil Broom, both for two, inside the first five overs.

The Kiwis comfortably won the first two ODIs, the first by five wickets in Whangarei last Wednesday, and the second by 204 runs at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

The West Indies will finish their tour with a three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand, beginning at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Friday.

with AAP