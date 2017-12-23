Insane wrong 'un puts Afghan up in lights

The Adelaide Strikers look to have unearthed cricket's next spin sensation with an incredible wrong 'un from Rashid Khan evidence of the Afghan teen's potential.

Insane 'wrong-un' puts Afghan import up in lights

Rashid's match figures of 2-22 from his four overs only told part of the story as the Strikers thumped the Sydney Thunder by 53 runs in their Big Bash League clash at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The 19-year-old legspinner turned heads with a sensational delivery that absolutely bamboozled Ben Rohrer.

The Thunder batsman was left scratching his head and the commentators were searching for superlatives after Rashid's 'googly' pitched outside leg stump and spun the opposite way than it was supposed to.

Rohrer was looking to whip the ball through the leg side but he was completely deceived by the wrong 'un as it hit the pitch, turned from leg stump and clattered into his off stump.

Rashid, the first Afghan to play in the BBL, claimed two wickets as the Thunder fell well short of their 164-run target at Adelaide Oval.

To complete a debut to saviour the young spin phenomenon even took out the man-of-the-match gong.

"To get the man of the match in a debut in a tournament which is my favourite tournament, I really enjoyed myself," Rashid said.

"It's a proud moment for me."

Rashid combined with wily Ben Laughlin (4-26) and Peter Siddle (2-6 from three overs) to restrict the Thunder.

Laughlin took three wickets in one over and was on a hat-trick as Adelaide romped to victory in their first outing this tournament.

The Thunder, with one win and a loss, couldn't gain momentum in their run chase, with opener Kurtis Patterson (48 from 37 balls) the only batsman in the top five to pass a dozen runs.

Earlier, Adelaide's total was underpinned by opener Alex Carey's 44 from 26 balls. He featured in a pivotal 79-run second-wicket partnership with captain Travis Head (36 from 29 balls).

Head's innings included a six over midwicket that hit a child spectator in the head.

Concerned Sydney fielders alerted team medicos, who treated the six-year-old boy. He was cleared of damage and was invited on-field at the innings changeover when teams returned to the arena.

Carey struck two sixes and five fours in a knock which ended when he attempted a reverse sweep and was caught at backward point from Arjun Nair's bowling.

Nair, a 19-year-old NSW offspinner, claimed 3-36 from four overs, while New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan took 2-37 and had an appeal for obstruction rejected.

McClenaghan shaped to take a caught-and-bowled when he collided with non-striker Jonathan Wells, but the bowler then dropped the high ball.

Thunder players appealed for obstruction but the video umpire ruled not out.

"It was one of those situations where I felt like I was impeded," McClenaghan said.

"But in all honesty I should have probably still taken the catch. It's part and parcel of this game, you have got to take those little half-chances."

With AAP