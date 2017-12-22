A young Big Bash League (BBL) fan had a night to forget at Blundstone Arena on Thursday night after suffering the ignominy of two bombed crowd catches.

BBL fan's walk of shame after two botched catches

The poor guy was in a section near the stands during the Melbourne Renegades' seven-wicket win over Hobart and he couldn't seem to escape the action.

BRAVO DWAYNE: Renegades star makes history in BBL win

'SUCK IT UP': Aussie cricketers slam 'whinging' England great

The boy's first attempted catch was shown on replays after Hobart had smashed a big six over the fence and into the crowd.

A group of boys made a dash to snare the ball but the supporter in question seemed to be pushed out of the way by his own mate and the chance went begging.

"Oh no his mate didn't help him," Damian Fleming observed in commentary.

However, a shot at redemption came for the young lad when the Renegades were batting and another big six went flying over the fence.

This time, he had a clean run at it and looked destined to take the catch, but the ball seemed to go straight through his hands.

"He's actually positioned himself in the right way to take the catch... now he's going home to do some catching practice," Fleming said.

The camera then cut to a shot of the sheepish-looking youngster walking off towards the exit with his head in his hands.

During the match, Dwayne Bravo achieved an incredible piece of T20 bowling history to help get the Renegades over the line.

A five-wicket haul from the veteran allrounder helped restrict the Hurricanes to 8-164 at Bellerive Oval on Thursday night, before Cameron White (79 not out) and Marcus Harris (50) got the Renegades home with nine balls to spare.

Bravo became the first player in Renegades history to take a five-wicket haul in a BBL match, finishing with team record figures of 5-28.

The Renegades lost Aaron Finch in the opening over but were rarely troubled in their chase.

White carried his bat, smashing eight fours and two sixes in his 79 from 59 balls.

There were some brief jitters when Hobart import Jofra Archer bowled a double wicket maiden in the 14th over to get rid of Harris and Tom Cooper for a duck.

Archer finished the pick of the bowlers with 2-17.

But White and fellow veteran Brad Hodge steadied the ship to guide the Renegades home with nine balls to spare in front of a crowd of 11,010.

Hodge got off the mark by smacking erratic debutant Aaron Summers onto the hill. The quick finished unflattering figures of 0-31 from three overs.

Earlier, Hurricanes' openers D'Arcy Short (34 from 19 balls) and Alex Doolan (26 from 21) got their side off to a quick start with a 53-run stand within six overs.

Ben McDermott then threatened to take the game away from the Renegades in the middle overs.

Targeting the short boundary, he hit spinner Brad Hogg for two sixes and a four in a 22-run 12th over but was undone for 34 trying to slog Bravo.

With AAP