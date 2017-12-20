A heartbroken spectator has dropped his chance at $50,000 during New Zealand's ODI against the West Indies at Cobham Oval in Whangarei.

Spectator drops $50,000 in horror moment

After a huge hook shot from West Indian batsman Evin Lewis, the fan decided to go for the catch with one hand, a venture that he never looked comfortable in.

Considering there was a promotion at the game that fan's would win $50,000 if they caught a six in the crowd, his casual approach to the catch was remarkable.

"You have blown $50,000 sir, blown it with that miserable piece of fielding," commentator Ian Smith said.

"There's no one around him, no one competing for the ball, he head all the time in the world."

In the same game, Kiwi star Ross Taylor showed how one-handed catching should be done.

New Zealand have begun their marathon summer of white ball cricket with a straightforward five-wicket win over the West Indies in Whangarei.

The tourists rarely looked like defending their 9-248 at Cobham Oval, although the Black Caps lost wickets at regular intervals on their way to 5-249 with four overs to spare.

The match was the first of 23 successive limited overs internationals scheduled on New Zealand soil.

The hosts continued their dominance from the 2-0 Test series triumph, setting the foundations of victory in the first three overs which were played out as maidens by usually-dynamic West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

New Zealand openers George Worker and Colin Munro had no such restrictions in response, putting on 108 inside 17 overs before both departed within the space of seven balls.

Munro blasted a typically breezy 49 off 36 balls while Worker, filling in for the injured Martin Guptill, impressed with his ODI-best score of 57 off 66.

Captain Kane Williamson reached 38 but it was Ross Taylor's unbeaten 49 which ensured the tail wouldn't be exposed unnecessarily in a relatively uneventful run chase.

There was no explanation for Gayle's non-appearance in the field, placing some doubt over the veteran match-winner's availability for the two remaining matches in Christchurch.

His batting departure for 22 came in the first ball of the 11th over and marked a remarkable return to international cricket for man of the match Doug Bracewell (4-55).

In the wilderness for more than a year because of knee problems, seamer Bracewell snared Gayle caught behind and then bagged Shai Hope for a golden duck with his second legitimate delivery.

The other notable spell came from legspinner Todd Astle, who celebrated his maiden ODI appearance at the age of 31 with 3-33 off 10 overs.

Astle claimed the key wicket of Lewis, who anchored the early part of the innings but started to open up on 76 off 100 balls when he was trapped lbw.

The other innings of note was a career-best 59 off 50 balls from allrounder Rovman Powell which set up a score which threatened to challenge New Zealand but ultimately proved inadequate.

