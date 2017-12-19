Joe Root's horror form with the bat has been compounded by an embarrassing stat involving Aussie all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

Mitch Marsh stat completes Root's humiliation

Root arrived in Australia as one of the best batsmen in world cricket but now faces the grim prospect of leaving as England's worst-performing Ashes touring captain in 40 years.

Just 10 months into the top job, Root has already surrendered the urn after Australia took an unassailable 3-0 series lead following their crushing innings victory at the WACA.

But his return of 176 runs at an average of 29.33 over the first three Ashes Tests has cast doubt on his ability to handle the pressure.

And if he doesn't get out of his funk, Root's average could stoop below Alistair Cook's 24.60 as captain during England's 5-0 series loss in 2013-14.

Not since Mike Brearley averaged just 22.18 during his nine Tests in charge of England in Australia from 1978-1980 has an Ashes touring captain contributed less with the bat.

And to rub salt into the England skipper's wounds, he has scored less runs in six innings than Marsh has in one (181).

Not many could have predicted Marsh would even take part in the series, let alone outscore the England captain in one dig.

For Root to ensure he doesn't slip below Cook, he needs to score 70 runs from his next four innings in Tests at the MCG and SCG.

Ironically, Cook is currently fighting to salvage his own Test career after scoring only 83 runs at an average of 13.83 this series.

Root's troubles may well have stemmed from the string of off-field distractions that he has been forced to deal with.

First, star allrounder Ben Stokes was arrested before the series even began following an alleged fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow then had to explain his actions after greeting Cameron Bancroft with a headbutt at a Perth night spot.

And the tour went from bad to worse after fringe player Ben Duckett was punished for pouring a beer over senior teammate Jimmy Anderson.

Root is now facing the very real possibility of overseeing a 5-0 series whitewash, with the futures of senior players Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, and Alastair Cook all in the spotlight.

The 26-year-old said it was bitterly disappointing to lose the Ashes, but vowed to learn from the experience and insists it's not time to panic.

"As a captain, you take a lot of responsibility," Root said.

"You're always learning, you're always finding things out about yourself and your team. That can only make me a better player and a better captain."

Root's dismissal in the second innings in Perth summed up his plight.

Facing Nathan Lyon's first delivery of the spell, Root edged a wide one to the wicketkeeper, with the ball deflecting off the gloves and into the hands of Steve Smith at first slip.

Root was criticised for going so hard at Lyon's first ball instead of taking more time to adjust.

But he said it was a ball he should have put away.

"I'd like to think that if he bowled me that again, I'd smash it for four," Root said.

AVERAGES OF ENGLAND BATTING CAPTAINS IN ASHES SERIES IN AUSTRALIA SINCE 1978