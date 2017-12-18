Controversial call delays Australia's victory charge

Australia were momentarily denied the wicket of Moeen Ali on the final day of the Perth Test, after the third umpire adjudged Steve Smith not to have cleanly taken a low catch.

Controversial review denies Aussies key wicket

Just moments after Josh Hazlewood clean bowled Jonny Bairstow with his first delivery of the day, the Aussie quick thought he'd struck again.

However replays couldn't prove Smith got his fingers under the ball before it bounced at second slip.

Shane Warne said the umpires got the decision wrong in commentary, arguing Smith genuinely knew he'd got his fingers under the ball.

Meanwhile, it was a crucial piece of luck for the England batting line-up, who've looked shaky throughout the Ashes series.

They needed to bat out the full day at the WACA to draw the Perth Test, but failed to fire a single shot as they lost by an innings and 41 runs.

Only a few overs later, the England batsman almost ran himself out after hitting the ball in the area of David Warner.

Luckily for him, Warner's throw missed the stumps by millimetres.

"That would've gone down well in the England dressing room!"



Moeen Ali nearly runs himself out as England bat for the draw 🙃#ItsTheAshes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lbIT2p6B2a — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 18, 2017

Ali was eventually dismissed lbw by Nathan Lyon.

It was an embarrassing start to the day for the WACA groundskeeper, after wet patches were discovered on the pitch ahead of the final day's play.