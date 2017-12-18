Starc sends injury scare through Australian camp

Mitchell Starc will be at the forefront as Australia look to seal the Ashes series against England, despite suffering a bruised heel.

Cricket Australia confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, with the star paceman expected to bowl at the WACA in Perth, where he will be assessed afterwards.

Back-up paceman Jackson Bird won't be released to join the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash, instead staying with the Aussie squad as cover.

Starc was off the field for a number of overs on Day 4, but returned to terrorise England.

The star paceman produced an unplayable delivery to skittle James Vince as Australia moved within touching distance of an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Some of the biggest names in world cricket have gone into meltdown over Starc's 'ball of the 21st century', including arguably the greatest left-arm paceman in history - Wasim Akram.

Shane Warne's 'Gatting ball' was the best of the 20th century, but Starc produced his own candidate on Sunday.

Bowling around the wicket, Starc sent down a 144km/h thunderbolt that hit a crack in the pitch and smashed Vince's stumps out of the ground.

Without deviation, the ball would have gone down the leg side, but instead it straightened up and rocketed the off-stump of Vince, who missed the ball by about 10cm.

with agencies