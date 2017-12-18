The only moment of joy for England fans at the WACA on Sunday came when the heavens opened and rain stopped play.

Barmy Army's brilliant reaction to WACA rain

Australia are well placed to reclaim the Ashes with an emphatic victory in the third Test, having broken records with the bat then reducing England to 4-132 at stumps on day four.

However England's misery may have been completed one day early if not for the Perth weather.

Mother Nature, not mother country, looms as the biggest threat to Steve Smith's side taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Heavy rain stopped play some five minutes before the scheduled tea break on day four.

Play resumed but swirling showers soon had the Barmy Army dancing in their seats, with the umpires finally calling for the covers at 4.45pm local time.

Play was abandoned soon after, and between 6-15mm of rain is forecast for Monday, giving England fans a glimmer of hope that the Poms will somehow be able to hang in for an improbable draw.

England players have vowed to give it everything they've got to save themselves from Ashes oblivion, but don't expect them to do a rain dance.

Dawid Malan (28no) and Jonny Bairstow (14no) combined for a 237-run partnership in the first innings, and they'll need to reproduce something close to those heroics for England to save the Test match.

But batsman James Vince said the team would be relying on their batting powers to save the Test, rather than the rain gods.

"We'll try to put the rain to the back of our minds," Vince said.

"Sunday was meant to be more of a washout than it was. I haven't seen a huge amount of rain in the time I've been in Perth.

"We've got two guys at the crease who spent a lot of time there in the first innings.

"We've got to have belief that we can save the series and get over the line. It's going to be tough. I'm sure there's going to be some good balls flying around out there.

"But these two showed in the first innings that they can occupy the crease for a long time."

Worryingly for England, the WACA cracks are starting to wreak havoc.

Vince was dismissed for 55 after a Mitchell Starc delivery straightened dramatically after hitting a crack and crashed into the off-stump.