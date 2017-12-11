Fans' awesome Christmas gift to 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon

Australia's greatest off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been honoured by fans in the most fitting way possible.

Fans honour 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon with the best Christmas gift

He has become the star on top of Christmas trees around the country.

The 30-year-old cult hero has been in strong form through the first two matches of the Ashes, taking five wickets in Brisbane and six in Adelaide.

So, really, it's no surprise that the 'GOAT' was cricket fans' No.1 option.

Lyon's iconic appeal pose made for the best star, what with his protruding limbs, but maybe you prefer another:

The pictures were sent into Facebook page The Nathan Lyon Appreciation Society.

Remarkably, the page has only 44,000 likes!

Presumably the remaining 24,456,000 Australians run their own private GOAT appreciation societies.