'F***ing embarrassment': KP lashes boozy Poms

England cricket great Kevin Pietersen has slammed his countrymen over the team's latest alcohol-fuelled indiscretion.

Squad member Ben Duckett was stood down from England's tour match in Perth on Saturday after pouring a drink over the head of a senior Test player following a heated argument at a Perth bar. Early reports suggested he was rowing with Jimmy Anderson.

Down 2-0 in the Ashes and already widely tipped to be on track for another whitewash, England couldn't even maturely navigate a single night after their midnight Ashes curfew was temporarily lifted on Thursday.

Duckett, who was convicted of drink-driving in 2015, has played four Tests but isn't part of the current Ashes squad.

He was among a handful of top-up players from England's A outfit set to play this weekend's tour game.

Instead the batsman has been suspended pending investigation and faces an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary hearing after the barney that unfolded at some point in the early hours of Friday morning.

England's third alcohol-related episode in the space of fourth months will intensify pressure on coach Trevor Bayliss, with former captain Kevin Pietersen calling English cricket "a f***ing embarrassment" on Twitter.

😂😂😂😂!

What the hell is happening in English Cricket?!?!

Strauss????? It’s becoming a f*****g embarrassment! https://t.co/IF1nz84lo8 — KP (@KP24) December 9, 2017

"I might review who is in the team. Can't keep making the same mistakes," an exasperated Bayliss said on Saturday, when asked if he would review the team's curfew.

"Most of the guys are fine ... some guys have to pull their head in.

"I'm here to coach the team and I end up spending most of my time in front of cameras trying to explain some behaviour that the boys have been warned about.

"I'm not sure exactly what more I can say. I'm sure there will be some stern words from above.

"It's just not right, it's not acceptable."

Bayliss described it as a case of boys being boys but added "it doesn't matter how trivial it is".

"Everybody has been warned about how even small things can be blown out of all proportion," he said, noting he was disappointed and fed up.

"We've got to find out exactly what happened.

"I'm sure they'll be able to get on with it (and focus on the third Test that starts on Thursday)."

It was the first evening after ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss agreed to a relaxing of the curfew slapped on the Test squad a fortnight ago.

That curfew resulted from a revelation Jonny Bairstow headbutted Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar during the touring party's first night on tour.

Ben Stokes' brawl outside a Bristol nightclub ensured the squad was put on notice even before they departed England.

"When you are in the spotlight like this you can understand why that is said about a team like this," Bayliss said after the first Test, when asked about allegations of a boozy team culture.

The ECB and Stokes, who remains unavailable for internationals but its playing domestic cricket in New Zealand, are sweating on a verdict from UK prosecutors regarding the September incident.