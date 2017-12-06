Former Australian paceman Jason Gillespie says Steve Smith has been "thrown under the bus" by his own camp over his decision not to enforce the follow-on in Adelaide.

Smith breathes easier after follow-on criticism

The hosts had the opportunity to grind England into the dirt by forcing them to bat again after they conceded a 215-run first-innings lead in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

But Smith instead opted to rest his bowlers and England fought their way back into the game, taking 4-53 in Monday night's session.

"I haven't thought too much about it. We've won the game," Smith said in the post-match ceremony.

"I would have thought about it had we lost.

"Fortunately we've been able to hang in there and get the result we're after. It doesn't matter any more."

With England needing 178 runs to win on day five, Australia's bowling coach David Saker conceded Smith might have got it wrong.

"Steven has obviously made the decision that he felt the guys had bowled enough," Saker said.

"In hindsight, we didn't get an opportunity to bowl with the new ball under lights -- that was our chance.

"Maybe we got it wrong. At the end of the Test match we will review that.

"But if come out of this winning the game, which I still think we will, you can say it was justified in some way."

Gillespie on Wednesday said he was stunned by Saker's forthright comments.

"You could argue that he's probably thrown his captain under the bus," Gillespie told Fox Sports.

"I can't believe it's actually come out of the Aussie camp.

"Really, once a decision is made everyone supports it and gets behind it ... the consensus would have said 'right, we're either doing this or this', and everyone just go with it."

Mitchell Starc noted that Smith had not consulted Australia's bowlers before making his decision.

Fellow quick Pat Cummins said it hadn't been a major source of angst.

"I think you always look back and wonder what you could have done differently ... (but) we were all pretty comfortable with the follow-on call," he told ABC Grandstand.

"We'd spoken about it throughout the day and we all kind of thought we should go and have a bat again.

"As it turned out, they bowled in really good conditions; bowled really well."