Umpire Aleem Dar was forced to step in when Joe Root confronted Peter Handscomb and Nathan Lyon after stumps had been called on day three in Adelaide.

Root in spicy post-play confrontation with Aussies

The England skipper was left particularly unimpressed with the Aussies' stalling tactics during what ended up being the final over on Monday night.

With the pink ball hooping around under the Adelaide Oval lights, England snared four quick scalps to breath new life into the second Test.

Root was keen to make the most of the difficult batting conditions with as many overs as possible, but with Lyon facing Chris Woakes, the Aussie night-watchman wanted to ensure it was the final over of the day's play.

England looked to have enough time for one more over, until Lyon was struck high on the leg by a Woakes delivery and called for the Aussie physio.

Everyone knew Lyon wasn't in that much pain and didn't really need any treatment, but the delay resulted in the over being the last of the day, and the Poms weren't very happy about it.

Root confronted Handscomb and Lyon as the players were walking off the field, with Root and Handscomb engaging in a very spicy discussion.

Neither player looked all that angry, but the interesting post-play scenes were the latest incident in a long line of fiery moments throughout the first two Tests of the series.

Woakes said Lyon was definitely "time wasting" but didn't think he had done anything illegal.

"It's within the rules. If we're in the same position, I don't see why we wouldn't try and do anything different," Woakes said.

"Everyone tries to get an edge on the opposition somehow, and under lights you wouldn't want to face an extra over. I don't blame them, really.

"It's Ashes cricket, you're expecting plenty of verbals out on the field. I don't think there's much wrong with what the Australians have done. It must be exciting to watch. It's great to be out there amongst it."

However Mitchell Starc believed Lyon was genuinely hurt.

"It's never nice to be hit with a cricket ball," Starc told reporters.

"I'm happy to bowl a few at you lot if you like. He did well to close out he day."