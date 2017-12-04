Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on in Adelaide comes as little surprise despite several Test greats urging otherwise.

Aussie greats question Smith's big day three call

The Australian skipper followed a growing trend in Test cricket when he opted against sending England in to bat again on day three of the pink-ball Ashes Test.

England were bowled out for 227, trailing Australia by 215 runs, with more than 90 minutes left in Monday's evening session.

Smith would likely have been tempted by the option of bowling under the Adelaide Oval lights, where the pink ball has generated plenty of pace and movement.

The workload of Australia's quicks is likely to also have played on Smith's mind. Mitchell Starc bowled 20 overs while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sent down 16 apiece.

Former skipper Michael Clarke nonetheless urged Smith to go for the jugular in his Nine Network commentary role.

"They are well on top. England is under pressure. Their batsmen are struggling and are really down at the moment," Clarke said.

"Steve Smith and this Australian team can make a real statement, say to England 'get back in there, we believe we can knock you over twice'."

Test great and Australian selector Mark Waugh concurred on Triple M Radio.

"If it wasn't a day-night Test I would say definitely no but given the circumstances ... I'm thinking bowl again," he said.

Fans on social media also questioned Smith's decision not to go for the kill.

Surprised Smith didn’t make England bat again. Massive crack at them tonight under lights, they would have done well to end up passing Aus 1st innings total #Ashes — Thomas Hudson (@tommyhud9) December 4, 2017

Weak mentality from Australia not enforcing the follow on. We'd probably be 5 down by now. #Ashes — Sam (@SamJ_RFC) December 4, 2017

Why the hell would you not enforce the follow on? I hope the Aussies don’t regret this decision. #ashes #AUSvENG — Luna Horizon (@tim_willis3000) December 4, 2017

Smith has had five opportunities to enforce the follow-on since assuming the captaincy and has done so just once.

INTERESTING STATS

* It is the fourth time from five opportunities that Steve Smith has opted not to make the opposition bat again

* Smith enforced the follow-on in Hobart in 2015 when Australia made an imposing 4(dec)-483 against West Indies. The hosts went on to win by an innings and 212 runs

* Smith came under fire for giving his bowlers a rest instead of making Pakistan bat again in Brisbane last summer. Australia had a first-innings lead of 287 but their winning margin wound up being just 39 runs after a late century from Asad Shafiq

* Smith's predecessors were similarly conservative. Michael Clarke waited until his final Test match to enforce the follow-on while Ricky Ponting only did so four times from 13 opportunities. Steve Waugh was the outlier, enforcing the follow-up at every opportunity

* There have only been three occasions on which a team has lost after enforcing the follow-on - remarkably, Australia have been on the receiving end all three times

* None is more notorious than Kolkata in 2001. Waugh's call backfired horribly when VVS Laxman scored 281 to set up a mammoth second-innings total of 7(d)-657. Set 384 to win, Australia fell 171 runs short

* Laxman's monster knock is thought to have contributed to captains behaving more conservatively. The follow-on rate has dropped by almost 25 per cent since 2001 according to ESPNCricinfo.