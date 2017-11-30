Canterbury sign Stokes, immediately defend decision

Ben Stokes has officially signed with Canterbury Cricket and will debut for the club in a one-day match on Sunday.

Stokes joins Canterbury amid investigation development

The England allrounder was not considered for the Ashes after the UK police opened an investigation into his involvement in a Bristol brawl.

The 26-year-old watched the first Test from home before surprising the cricket community -- including the England and Wales Cricket Board -- by flying to New Zealand this week.

Slated to visit family, the Christchurch-born Stokes was soon linked with Canterbury and his signature has been confirmed.

“After the approach from Ben’s representatives everything has happened very quickly for us to the extent that we are now delighted to welcome Ben into the team,” said Canterbury director of cricket Gary Stead.

“Ben will bring international experience to what is a relatively youthful changing room."

WATCH: The inspirational story of a one-legged cricketer

Canterbury recently saw top-order batsman Ken McClure stand himself down from the side after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

Stating at the time that the team held strong values, Canterbury Cricket chief executive Jez Curwin has defended the club over signing Stokes.

The Englishman's case with the UK police is now in the hands of prosecutors, who will decide in the coming weeks whether to charge him following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

FULL DETAILS: Police make move in Stokes case

"While it would be easy to draw direct comparisons between the position taken recently with another player, we have to reiterate that in that situation the player (McClure) was free to play until such time as he pleaded guilty to the charges," Curwin said.

“We believe Ben has the right to be treated the same way as other players.”

“It is also our understanding that Ben would be free to play county cricket in the English domestic competition were they in season.”

“Of course, as with all players, we can reassess the situation should it change.”

Canterbury open their one-day cup campaign on Friday, while their first game in the country's Twenty20 tournament is on December 14.