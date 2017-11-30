The inspirational story of India's one-legged cricketer

The incredible story of one-legged cricketer Shabir Ahmad Bhat has quickly gone viral, after vision of him playing in a local cricket tournament was uploaded to social media.

Inspirational story of one-legged Indian cricketer goes viral

Bhat is a diehard cricket fan, hailing from the Kashmir region of India.

He lost his leg as a baby, but has since lived his life like all his friends and family, never making excuses due to his serious disability.

"I am living my life only on one leg but I never allowed it to be my weakness," Bhat told Greater Kashmir News.

"Instead I worked hard and today I can proudly say that I am not inferior to anyone on the field.

"After accident I could have easily gone into depression and lived in despair. But instead I fought hard and chose this path. With the passage of time cricket has turned into my passion and I play whenever I get chance."

“I love cricket and I play it with my full passion. At the same time I earn my livelihood through respectable means.

"I have a tailoring shop and also run a small business. I am able to fulfill all my needs through my work and it has also helped me to continue my passion for cricket."

Regarding his new-found online fame, Bhat said he's fielded calls from across the globe, but that he wants his own fame to help cricket in the local area.

"Last time when my story got published in Greater Kashmir I got calls from across the globe. Even I got calls from Delhi, Kerala offering me help but I said I am earning my livelihood and want only help in continuing my cricket activities," he said.

"The latest video on internet has made me something like celebrity as everyone now recognises me.

"However, at the same time I want organisations who are working for the development of cricket and sports in State to come forward and help my activities.

"I don’t need anything for my personal benefit I just need help in continuing my cricket activities and activities of my fellow players."