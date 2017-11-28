Kiwi twist as Stokes linked with Canterbury

Ben Stokes' surprise trip to New Zealand could be more than a family visit after all, according to fresh reports from English media.

A photo purportedly showing the England allrounder at a London airport on Tuesday sparked speculation of his imminent involvement in the four remaining Ashes Tests.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) denied he was en route to Australia ahead of Saturday's start to the second Test in Adelaide.

"The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB," an England team spokesman said in a statement.

"He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set up."

The image said to feature Stokes showed a man carrying New Balance and ECB cricket bags.

ESPN Cricinfo and The Times report that England have allowed Stokes to take part in first-class cricket in New Zealand.

"Ben Stokes has been granted a No Objection Certificate by the ECB and is free to play in New Zealand this weekend if he agrees terms with a team," wrote ESPN Cricinfo's George Dobell.

Strong rumours were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when Canterbury said they had opened "initial informal discussions with Ben Stokes’ representatives regarding his potential availability" for the one-day and Twenty20 competitions.

“The CCA Board and New Zealand Cricket will independently be considering this issue in the near future," chief executive Jeremy Curwin said.

"But, until then, we are unable to provide any more detail on the status of the deliberations."

Canterbury coach Gary Stead told AAP they would "be stupid not to consider" signing the "world-class allrounder".

"We've got a very young team at the moment," he said.

"If he wanted to have some sessions with us, I think we'd be silly not to."

The ECB will not make a decision on Stokes' England future until police investigations into his involvement in the Bristol brawl are complete.

It is believed he was free to leave the country after being released without charge following his arrest.

A spot in Canterbury's batting line-up opened up last week when 23-year-old Ken McClure stood down from cricket after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

“Ken understands, and acknowledges that he’s made a poor decision, and wants time out of the game to take stock of his situation,” coach Gary Stead said in a statement last Friday.

“We agree with this assessment. Canterbury Cricket is committed to building strong, healthy communities and has no tolerance for this sort of behaviour.

“The incident is totally out of character for Ken and it’s important he takes the opportunity to do the right thing in terms of the person he assaulted, and the wider issue of being a responsible member of the community."

McClure batted at No.3 in three Plunket Shield matches this season.

