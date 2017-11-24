If it's not the most embarrassing then you'll be hard pressed to find something worse.

Is this the most embarrassing cricket loss of all time?

Get this.

Nagaland won the toss and opted to bat first against Kerala in the BCCI's under-19 women's competition at the JKC college ground in Guntur on Friday.

We repeat: they won the toss and opted to bat... and were all out after 17 overs for just two runs, with both runs coming in the same over.

One was made by the opener Menka, the other a wide from opening bowler Aleena Surendran.

Surendran somehow missed out on a wicket in her three overs as the other four bowlers picked up two, four, one and one each on top of two run outs -- the second of which was a diamond duck.

Incredibly, the match wasn't won by Kerala with the first ball.

Nagaland's Deepika Kaintura, who faced 12 balls at No.4, bowled a wide to start -- and then Ansu S Raju secured victory on the first official ball with a boundary straight down the line.

Nagaland's performance wasn't the only struggle of the day.

Bihar also won the toss and chose to bat against Bengal at Keenan Stadium and Jamshedpur.

They were all out for 21 runs off 13.4 overs, seven batters making ducks as captain Sikha Singh topped the scorecard with 11 not out.

Bengal won by nine wickets with more than 35 overs to spare.