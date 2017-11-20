Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera has channelled Steve Smith's infamous 'cheatgate' saga in India in a highly controversial moment with the DRS.

'Cheating' controversy rocks India-Sri Lanka Test

Perera was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Mohammed Shami early on day four of the first Test in Kolkata, and originally started walking back to the pavilion before changing his mind and asking the umpire to refer the decision to the DRS.

It looked as though Perera had been persuaded by some advice from his change room, which is not allowed under the laws of cricket.

However umpire Nigel Llong allowed the referral, and DRS showed the ball had hit Perera outside the line of off stump, meaning the decision was overturned and Perera was allowed to stay.

The bizarre circumstances evoked memories of Aussie skipper Smith, who also looked towards the dressing rooms for advice on whether to use the DRS in India in March.

Indian skipper VIrat Kohli was left fuming by Smith's actions, with umpires immediately sending the Aussie on his way despite wanting to use the DRS.

Kohli later accused Smith of cheating in what was a powder-keg moment during a very ill-tempered tour.

On this occasion, Indian players didn't seem overly perturbed by the contentious situation, but TV commentators were quick to slam Perera.

"It just doesn't sit well," New Zealander Simon Doull said.

"I don't like that at all, he's walking directly in the direction of his changing room.

"Whether it's happened or not I do not know, but it's not a good situation at all."

ICC rules allow umpires to reject a DRS challenge if they believe the batsman or bowler has received input from players off the field.

“The captain may consult with the bowler and other fielders or the two batsmen may consult with each other prior to deciding whether to request a PlayerReview,” the ICC rules state.

“Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review.

“If the umpires believe that the captain or batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review.

“In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

Perera went onto add another 43 crucial runs with Rangana Herath for the eighth wicket, a stand that proved immensely valuable for Sri Lanka as they push for a maiden Test victory in India.

Fans were quick to slam Perera on social media, with many labelling his actions cheating.

Normal kids when they're born - Cry

Srilankan kids when they're born - Read book "101 ways to cheat".

Sanga in WC final, Chandimal in 2015 Galle test and Eden test,Randiv bowling noball, now Dilruwan Perera.

SL Cricket - Born to cheat 😎#INDvSL — Akshay VK18 Sharma (@akshaypasu) November 19, 2017

In other news, BDRS or 'Brainfade DRS' makes another appearance. Perera walked... and then turned to signal. How does a batsman who walked allowed to come back and ask for review? ICC needs to start monitoring this. #IndvSL — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 19, 2017

Very sad, Sri Lanka, this Dilruwan “brain fade.” Caught on camera looking at the dressing room, hands there gesturing to him to review. Ghost of Steve Smith lives on #IndvSL — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) November 19, 2017

Sri Lanka's hopes of winning the first Test faded dramatically as Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared a partnership of 166 late on day four.

Having limited their hosts to just 172 in a match affected by rain and bad light, Sri Lanka secured a first-innings lead of 122 by reaching 294 all out on Sunday, thanks largely to Herath's 67.

However, Dhawan and Rahul counter-attacked effectively to wipe out the deficit and establish a handy lead.

Dhawan fell agonisingly short of a century, caught behind for 94 aiming a wild heave at Dasun Shanaka, but Rahul remained unbeaten on 73 when poor light again forced an early close with India 171-1 and ahead by 49.

with agencies