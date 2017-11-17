Revealed: What Smith said to sacked Renshaw

News

The 21-year-old Queensland opener had been a shining light in the battling line-up in his 10 Tests for Australia, but has since disappointed in the Sheffield Shield, scoring just 70 runs at an average of 11.66.

Smith told Fox Sports that he believes Renshaw will come back a better player after being omitted in favour of the in-form Cameron Bancroft.

"What I told him was that the sooner you get over it and the sooner you get back to doing what you do — which is scoring runs — the better it is going to be," Smith told foxsports.com.au.

PAIN WORTH IT: Paine open up on Test resurrection

BRUTAL CRITICISM: MacGill calls selectors 'morons masquerading as mentors'

Renshaw has been left shattered by his Test axing. Pic: Getty

"You can’t dwell on things for too long. Of course you’re going to be disappointed initially but it’s about trying to get over that as quickly as possible, and it’s about using that as motivation.

"The Ashes is a fierce environment, and it’s a very difficult place to find form when you haven’t got runs behind you in the past couple of weeks.

"But I know he will learn a lot from this experience and will come back a better player because of it."

Meanwhile, Smith also backed the controversial selection of Tim Paine as wicketkeeper.

The Aussie skipper revealed he debuted in the same Test as Paine back in 2010 at Lord's, and that he highly valued the energy and mongrel the Tasmanian brings to the field.

"First and foremost he’s a terrific gloveman and I know he’ll do a great job with that, but he also has a presence about him on the field: he’s not afraid to tell the players what’s expected," Smith said.

"It’s a big job of a wicketkeeper, to make sure they’re driving the team and the energy and presence out there is evident. He’ll do that really well."

Lanky left-hander Renshaw is a Matthew Hayden lookalike and will now have to replicate his idol's career if he is to wear the baggy green again.

Hayden also suffered a setback early after making his Test debut in 1994.

The hulking opener did not cement his place in the national side until his breakout 2000-01 tour of India, sweeping his way to 549 runs in three Tests.

"We would ideally like him (Renshaw) to go back to Shield cricket, rejuvenate the way he is playing and belt the door down with runs and demand selection as Cameron Bancroft has just done," Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

With AAP

