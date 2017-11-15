Comical Nathan Lyon mishap causes ground evacuation

Nathan Lyon has admitted to causing a ground evacuation in the Sheffield Shield because of a hilarious mishap.

Comical mishap sees Shield match evacuated

NSW's clash with Queensland at Allan Border Field was halted for around 30 minutes on Wednesday as a fire alarm rang out around the ground.

Umpires were forced to suspend play as the Stuart Law Stand was evacuated, with players streaming out onto the ground.

Play resumed for a number of deliveries during the alarm, until two fire engines arrived at the ground and forced the stoppage.

Warner, Khawaja, Smith and co. watch on after play was suspended at AB Field!

Play eventually resumed, but Lyon later revealed he had set off the alarm by burning some toast in the dressing room.

"(The toast) popped up first and I wasn't happy so I put it back down and I got carried away watching the cricket," Lyon told Cricket Network.

"There's a first for everything. I was getting a bit bored in the change rooms.

"Steve Smith already said he's going to cover it (the fire truck call-out fee)."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Lyon was being serious or having a laugh, but the strange scenes did little to halt NSW's charge to victory.

Set 128 to win and with rain looming, the ladder-leading Blues cruised to 4-130 early in day three's final session to seal their third-straight win.

Daniel Hughes, who struck 98 not out in the first dig, was unbeaten on 23. The Blues lost 4-15 in the middle session including Test stars Steve Smith and David Warner.

NSW were cruising at 0-72 when Test opener Warner was caught hooking Luke Feldman for 37 off 41 balls.

Then Australian skipper Smith had a brain explosion on nine.

Smith inexplicably stepped back to thrash Brendan Doggett over the covers, only to be clean bowled.

Feldman (3-45) removed opener Nic Maddinson (24) and Moises Henriques (five) in quick succession to give the Blues a scare.

Earlier, NSW quick Sean Abbott (4-65) helped to bowl the Bulls out for 215 after they had resumed their second innings at 5-129.

