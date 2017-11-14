Bancroft notches double ton as Ashes rivals stumble

Cameron Bancroft could be batting his way into Australia's Ashes XI, smashing a brilliant double century in the Sheffield Shield.

Bancroft brought up his double ton in the first session of Western Australia's clash with South Australia at the WACA on Tuesday, finishing 228 not out from 351 balls.

The 24-year-old's knock comes off the back of a 76 not out and 86 a week ago against NSW's Test attack.

The No.6 spot in the Australian line-up appears the most likely way in for the opener who'd contend with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jake Lehmann and Hilton Cartwright for the role.

However Bancroft could also be considered for the wicketkeeping role, with incumbent Matthew Wade struggling with the bat and gloves since his return to the Test side last summer.

Fellow keeping candidate Peter Nevill has also struggled with the bat throughout the Shield season, and could only manage 17 for NSW on Tuesday.

Speaking before Bancroft's knock, Australia selector Mark Waugh said he'd be comfortable picking a debutant for the first Test against England starting November 23.

"Cameron's two innings (against NSW) were really good against a Test bowling attack. That's the sort of performance that puts you high in the order for the selectors," Waugh said.

"I haven't seen a lot of his keeping but he kept very well in that game at Hurstville, didn't really drop a ball.

"I haven't seen enough of his keeping just yet but I'm sure with his natural ability to catch a ball there's no reason why if he wanted to, to keep keeping then he could do it. He's certainly talented enough."

Bancroft's brilliant form could also see him displace Matt Renshaw from the opener's role.

Renshaw has struggled mightily recently and was dismissed for just 2 against NSW on Tuesday.

The lanky left-hander was caught down the leg-side for one off fired-up Blues quick Doug Bollinger to leave the Bulls reeling at 2-7 at tea on day two, trailing overall by 81.

Renshaw - who made 16 in the first innings at Allan Border Field - has made 70 Shield runs at 11.66 this summer.

