Watson haunts Royals with Super Kings hundred

Smith blasts brilliant century in Sheffield Shield

AAP /

Australian captain Steve Smith has scored a century for NSW on the final day of their Sheffield Shield match against WA at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.

Smith reached his 34th first -class hundred in 211 minutes, finishing up 127 off 167 balls, helping NSW set Western Australia 390 to win.

Smith struck 17 fours and a six as he added 140 with Kurtis Patterson (66) and 85 with Moises Henriques (45) for the third and fourth wickets respectively.

In fine form. Image: Getty

Smith and paceman Mitchell Starc have displayed more good pre-Ashes form in the match, with a Starc hat-trick the headline act.

Starc (4-56 on Monday) has continued his sizzling start to a season in which he has taken 14 Sheffield Shield wickets in three innings at an average of just 12.5.

He produced a trio of successive ferocious yorkers which bowled Jason Behrendorff, trapped David Moody lbw and rattled No.11 Simon Mackin's stumps to end the WA innings for 176 and give NSW a first-innings lead of 94.


