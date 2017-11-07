Smith blasts brilliant century in Sheffield Shield

Australian captain Steve Smith has scored a century for NSW on the final day of their Sheffield Shield match against WA at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.

Smith reached his 34th first -class hundred in 211 minutes, finishing up 127 off 167 balls, helping NSW set Western Australia 390 to win.

Smith struck 17 fours and a six as he added 140 with Kurtis Patterson (66) and 85 with Moises Henriques (45) for the third and fourth wickets respectively.

Smith and paceman Mitchell Starc have displayed more good pre-Ashes form in the match, with a Starc hat-trick the headline act.

Starc (4-56 on Monday) has continued his sizzling start to a season in which he has taken 14 Sheffield Shield wickets in three innings at an average of just 12.5.

He produced a trio of successive ferocious yorkers which bowled Jason Behrendorff, trapped David Moody lbw and rattled No.11 Simon Mackin's stumps to end the WA innings for 176 and give NSW a first-innings lead of 94.