Starc destroys WA with stunning hat-trick

Mitchell Starc has continued his sizzling pre-Ashes form with a stumps-smashing hat-trick in the Sheffield Shield.

In his latest statement to England's batsmen ahead of the Ashes, Starc cleaned up the WA tail with three-straight wickets at Hurtsville Oval on Monday.

The NSW and Test spearhead dismissed Jason Behrendorf, David Moody and Simon Mackin in consecutive deliveries with three trademark yorkers.

Starc bowled Behrendorf before trapping Mackin LBW, finishing off the hat-trick by smashing Mackin's stumps.

Starc finished up with 4-56 from 20 overs, helping to bowl Western Australia out for 176, a 94-run first innings lead for NSW.

He has taken 14 wickets in three Sheffield Shield innings so far this year at an average of 12.5, after taking 10-119 against South Australia in Adelaide last week, when he claimed a career-best 8-73 in the second innings.

The big lefty's scintillating form is in complete contrast to his English counterparts.

England's bowling attack copped a pre-Ashes wake-up call after struggling to fire against a youthful WA XI outfit in the two-day tour match at the WACA Ground over the weekend.

James Anderson (4-27 off 13 overs) was the standout bowler for England, but Stuart Broad (1-64 off 13 overs) was largely ineffective, while Chris Woakes (0-53) also struggled.

