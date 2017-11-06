Unknown 20-year-old Josh Philippe embarrassed England's bowlers at the WACA, so Jimmy Anderson hit him where it hurts the most.

Jimmy Anderson drops WA rookie with horror low blow

England's bowling attack copped a pre-Ashes wake-up call after struggling to fire against a youthful WA XI outfit in the two-day tour match over the weekend.

England posted a respectable 6(dec)-349 with the bat on Saturday, but they faced the embarrassing prospect of losing the first-innings honours after the third-string WA side cruised to 4-242.

Philippe feasted on England's attack, blazing 88 off 92 balls in an embarrassing blow for the likes of Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The only bad moment for Philippe came when he copped a rising Anderson delivery in the groin, immediately dropping him to the WACA turf.

The 20-year-old stayed down for an extended period as he regained his composure, before proceeding to take England's attack to all parts.

The WA XI, which consisted of just two players with Sheffield Shield experience, were eventually bowled out for 338.

Anderson (4-27 off 13 overs) was the standout bowler of the day, but worryingly for England, Broad (1-64 off 13 overs) was largely ineffective, while Chris Woakes (0-53) also struggled.

"You could probably see from the first session that we were pretty rusty as bowlers," Anderson said.

"We didn't get it right. The point (of this warm-up match) is to try to get into the tour.

"We've got two first-class games coming up that we want to be fit for and get the cobwebs out."

with AAP