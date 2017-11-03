Australia have vowed to open up England's old Ashes scars this summer, but Joe Root says his side have enough of a ruthless edge to return fire.

England brush aside Ashes scars talk

England's last Test tour in Australia was the stuff of nightmares, with the visitors crushed by 381 runs in the opening Test at the Gabba on the way to a 5-0 series loss.

Australian captain Steve Smith lit the fuse this week when he said he wanted to reopen England's scars from that series.

But Root, who was part of the side that beat Australia 3-2 in 2015 in England, said his team could return fire, given they had won the most-recent Ashes series.

"There's been a lot of talk about last time around (in Australia)," Root said.

"We were a completely different side, and so were they.

"Of course, they will try to bring up all sorts of stuff like that.

"We've played a lot of cricket since then, and we've played against Australia since then as well - and that went quite well for us.

"Hopefully, we will be able to do the same."

England are sweating on the fitness of paceman Steven Finn (jarred left knee) and allrounder Moeen Ali (side strain).

Both have been ruled out of the two-day tour match against a WA XI, starting on Saturday at the WACA Ground.

England can ill afford to be without Ali this summer, given Ben Stokes is in danger of missing the entire series over his alleged involvement in a drunken street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

Most pundits believe England don't stand a chance without Stokes.

Root has urged his side to play with a ruthless edge during the Ashes, saying they need to make the most of any momentum swings that go their way.

"We are going to have to play well as a side, show a lot of character as a group and there can't be any selfish mentality out in the middle," Root said.

"It's going to have to be about doing your job within the team, and not worrying about individual performances.

"When it's your turn, you take that on yourself to make it your day."

England will field 13 players in the tour match. Only Finn, Ali and reserve wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will miss out.

Root expects England to name Stokes' replacement as vice-captain within the next week.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.

WA XI: Nathan Coulter-Nile (capt), Will Bosisto, Jake Carder, Tim David, Kyle Gardiner, Aaron Hardie, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Hobson, Calum How, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Mark Turner.