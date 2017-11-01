Candice Warner lashes 'disgusting' Stokes

David Warner's wife Candice has taken an extraordinary swipe at under-fire England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Candice Warner lashed out at 'disgusting' Stokes

Stokes was arrested last month on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following a violent incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

The 26-year-old was released without charge, but is still under police investigation and was a notable absentee as the England squad touched down in Perth on Sunday.

The debate around whether Stokes will, or should, play in this summer's Ashes series, has raged for weeks, and now Candice has weighed in.

“I know the Australian players would love to have Stokes out here because they want to play against the best, but I don’t think he can come, I really don’t," Mrs Warner told The Sun.

“That footage is disgusting, it is really, really bad.”

Candice's husband has previously sent a warning to England that he'll bring back his customary fiery nature in the Ashes, with sledging very much on the table.

And Candice says David will be targeting skipper Joe Root.

“We’ll be testing him as much as we can. When he’s batting, we’ll try to get under his skin in the field.”

Root says his team are bracing for a psychological war and he knows the Stokes matter could be at the top of Australia's hit list.

His case for selection was given a boost in recent days when two gay men came forward claiming Stokes was actually defending them from homophobic abuse during the incident.

Root feels his team are in a good space to deal with any heat that comes their way.

"Potentially they might (sledge us about Stokes)," Root said.

"But Ashes cricket - there's always an edge of psychological banter.

"Once you've played in a few, you sort of know what to expect and you know how it goes leading up to the games.

"I'm sure there will be plenty of banter flying around on and off the field.

"That's something you've got to cherish and relish and be able to look back on at the end of your career and say, 'I gave it my best shot, and I enjoyed it'."

Former Australia Test captain Steve Waugh is among many high-profile cricket experts who believe England can't retain the Ashes without Stokes.

Stokes has been labelled a "hero" by the two gay men he stood up for and Root hopes the latest developments could help his friend's chances of being selected for the Ashes.

"Hopefully it can be good news for Ben. As a friend, I hope it is," Root said.

"But in terms of the reality of it all ... we've got to plan as if he's not going to be here and give ourselves the best chance."

England will begin their Ashes preparations with a two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI side at the WACA Ground, starting on Saturday.

They then take on a Cricket Australia XI side in Adelaide (November 8-11) and Townsville (November 15-18) before the first Test at the Gabba.

