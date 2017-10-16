Grade cricketer's astonishing triple century in 34 overs

A B-Grade cricketer from South Australia has produced one of the all-time great knocks, belting 40 sixes as he scored 86 per cent of his side's total runs.

Grade cricketer's astonishing triple century in 30 overs

West Augusta batsman Josh Dunstan has gone viral after an incredible innings of 307 in his team’s total of 9/354 from 35 overs.

Dunstan came in at 1-10 in his side's clash with Central-Stirling on the weekend, absolutely unleashing in an insane display of hitting.

Congrats Josh Dunstan, 307 in 34 overs of mayhem including 40 sixes. #magicwandcricket #willowblue pic.twitter.com/3cpHdP3F54 — John Dunemann (@jdunny71) October 14, 2017

The burly batsman smashed 40 sixes and nine fours to rack up 86.7 per cent of his team’s total.

The ridiculous scorecard shows Dunstan was part of a seventh wicket partnership of 213 runs, where his teammate contributed just 18 runs.

It was a fairly eventful weekend in park cricket, with a crazy anomaly occurring in a match in Queensland.

As you can see in the video at the top of the page, a Caloundra Cricket Club bowler clean bowled a batsman before one of the bails seemingly defied physics to remain resting perfectly on top of middle stump.

The players and umpires were absolutely gobsmacked by the phenomenon, one that they'll probably never see again for the rest of their lives.