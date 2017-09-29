Queensland Bulls player Marnus Labuschagne has become the first cricketer penalised under a new rule against 'fake fielding'.

Aussie cricketer stung by new 'fake fielding' rule

The Bulls were taking on the Cricket Australia XI in the second match of the JLT One-Day Cup at Allan Border Field on Friday when the bizarre incident occurred.

Labuschagne dived but missed a Param Uppal cover-drive, before popping up onto his knees and pretending to throw the ball at the stumps.

The deke momentarily made Uppal and batting partner Clint Hinchcliffe stop mid-pitch, before realising Labuschagne didn't have the ball and completing the run.

The Bulls were subsequently docked five runs under a new rule implemented by the ICC on Thursday, which punishes sides for “intentionally deceiving or distracting a batsman.”

Queensland managed to shake off another impressive performance from the the Cricket Australia XI to notch a four-wicket win.

Chasing 280 after sending in the visitors, the Bulls survived several hiccups to prevail with nine balls remaining.

Joe Burns (49 from 40) holed out when well set, before Matthew Renshaw (67) was run out in a terrible mix up with Labuschagne.

Labuschagne then took the Bulls to within reach of the target before he was well caught on the boundary by Max Bryant for 61.

with AAP