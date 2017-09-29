Steve Smith has emerged from a torrid run in the field to cause a match-turning run out which helped Australia to a breakthrough win in India.

Smith sinks India with incredible run-out

The Australia skipper's dropped catches have cost his side during the five-match series, which India won by taking out the first three games.

But he was outstanding in the field during the fourth one-day international in Bangalore, doing his finest work at backward point with Glenn Maxwell dropped for the game.

Stand-in coach David Saker singled out Smith's efforts after a victory which snapped a 13-match winless run outside of Australia.

"That was as good a fielding display as I've seen from anybody in the world," Saker said.

"It was good he brought that sort of energy to the game"

A miraculous stop from Smith caught Indian opener Rohit Sharma off guard just as we was threatening to take the game away from the visitors.

He had smashed five sixes to race to 65 off 55 balls when he ended up at the same end as Virat Kohli, forcing Sharma to make a futile dash back to the non-striker's end.

Smith's initial throw fell to Handscomb who got the ball to bowler Kane Richardson to whip off the bails.

To make matters worse for India, Kohli then got out himself not long after.

The run-out was the fourth wicket Richardson was involved with, also picking up 3-58 from his 10 overs.

"I thought Kane Richardson was outstanding at the back end of the game," Saker said.

Richardson, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile starved the Indian batsmen at the death, forcing mistakes which saw the run chase fall 21 runs short.