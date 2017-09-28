WATCH: England cricket star Ben Stokes goes berserk in brawl

Video footage has emerged of England cricket star Ben Stokes in a street brawl that saw him spend the night in jail and end up with a reported broken hand.

Footage emerges of Ben Stokes brawl

Stokes can be seen in a green shirt, throwing a flurry of punches in a brawl against two men on the street outside a pub in Bristol at 2.30am early on Monday morning.

A witness told The Sun, who obtained the footage, that Stokes threw about 15 punches in one minute.

He can be seen arguing with the two men, as fellow cricketer Alex Hales urges Stokes to calm down.

After Stokes disarms one man, who looked to have a bottle in his hand, the England star knocks the man to the ground.

He starts slapping around the other man as well before also knocking him to the ground.

Stokes was taken away by police on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Despite the incident and the reports of a broken hand the England vice captain was still selected as part of the Ashes squad to tour Australia later this year.

He hit a swashbuckling century during his debut Test series in Australia in 2013. He has taken 26 Ashes wickets at 33.07 with his medium-fast pace.