A retired Australian cricketer has slammed selectors over the make-up of the Aussie XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.

Aussie selectors blasted over 'staggering' selection

Selectors recalled Steve O'Keefe and Hilton Cartwright for the Chittagong Test after the Aussies suffered an embarrassing defeat in Dhaka last week.

The inclusion of O'Keefe was particularly surprising considering he wasn't even in the squad for the first Test, but was rushed to Bangladesh after Josh Hazlewood went down injured.

The NSW spinner starred with the ball during Australia's recent tour of India, but was axed after another ugly off-field incident.

O'Keefe is currently suspended for this year’s one-day domestic competition and was fined $20,000 over a drunken outburst towards a female player at a Cricket NSW function in April.

The decision to send him to Bangladesh and play him in Chittagong has left former Victorian wicketkeeper Darren Berry unimpressed.

"I am baffled by what is going on," Berry said on SEN Radio on Tuesday.

“I’ve got no issues with Stephen myself – I think he’s a very good Shield bowler. (He’s) not a very big spinner of the ball – (he took) none for 70 yesterday.

“Facts are, if they are serious, he shouldn’t have been there.

“How does he jump from not in the squad for practice, to in the team?"

Berry said fellow left-arm spinner Jon Holland deserves a crack at the Test arena.

“Selectors have to make the call and clearly the captain obviously gets a fairly strong say in who he wants in the side," he said.

“It is staggering. What does Jon Holland have to do?”

Young leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was also overlooked despite being in the original squad.

“He went to Darwin and bowled a pile of poo,” Berry said.

“So then they panicked and thought maybe we’ve made the wrong call here. That’s a fact.”

Berry has also been critical of selectors in the past over their decision to keep overlooking South Australian seamer Chadd Sayers, despite his brilliant Sheffield Shield form in recent seasons.