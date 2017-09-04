Usman Khawaja has been dropped from Australia's Test side, while Steve O'Keefe is in for a three-pronged spin attack.

Aussies opt for three spinners as Khawaja dropped

O'Keefe has replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood, who flew home after the first Test.

Hilton Cartwright has come in for Khawaja to provide pace depth.

POOR SPORT: Pollard slammed for apparent deliberate no ball to lose match

It is the first time since the Bangladesh tour of 2006 that Australia have played three spinners.

But weather may yet cruel the tourists' hope of levelling the series, with rain forecast for all five days.

Australian XI: Warner, Renshaw, Smith, Handscomb, Maxwell, Cartwright, Wade, Agar, Cummins, O'Keefe, Lyon