England's Ben Stokes went a bit overboard with wicket celebrations against South Africa, poking Jonny Bairstow in the eye.

Stokes takes out teammate with willy-nilly high-five

The all-rounder had just taken the wicket of Quinton de Kock on day four of the third Test at The Oval when the unfortunate mishap occured.

Stokes was throwing the high-fives around pretty willy-nilly and collected his wicket-keeper right in the eye.

Luckily for England, Bairstow was able to continue, unlike Aussie counterpart Brad Haddin in 2015.

Haddin received a poke in the eye from James Faulkner in an ODI against India in identical circumstances.

Faulkner hit Haddin with an overzealous high-five and the keeper had to leave the field for treatment.