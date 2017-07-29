English batsman scores seven runs in one delivery

Steve Davies has joined a very exclusive list of batsmen to have scored seven runs in one delivery - and it didn't involve him hitting a six.

Davies was batting for Somerset in England's T20 competition against Kent when the extremely rare event occured.

Davies played a cover drive out towards the boundary and managed to run three, before wicketkeeper Sam Billings received the ball and sent a wild throw to the non-striker's end.

The throw evaded everyone and went to the long on boundary, resulting in four overthrows and seven runs for Davies.

You definitely don't see that every day, and you're unlikely to see it again any time soon.