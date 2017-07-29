Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga has been run-out in controversial circumstances against India after his bat bounced after he grounded it.

Sri Lankan falls victim to controversial run-out rule

Tharanga struck a defiant 64 off 93 balls in the first Test but was run-out thanks to a quick piece of fielding by Abhinav Mukund at silly point.

Tharanga had strayed out of his crease when Mukund flicked the ball back at the stumps, but the Sri Lankan made his ground before the bails were removed.

However upon review it was revealed that Tharanga's bat had bounced after he'd grounded it in his crease, and at the point the bails were removed the batsman didn't have anything behind the line.

Tharanga was forced to leave the field, but he'll count himself extremey unlucky considering the ICC is changing the controversial law in just two months time.

Come September, once you ground your bat safely you can't be out, even if it bounces afterwards.