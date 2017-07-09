Test captain Steve Smith has hit out at Cricket Australia for their unwillingness to negotiate with the players in the bitter pay dispute.

Smith criticises CA in rare comments on pay impasse

Smith has been relatively quiet throughout the impasse, with David Warner and Mitchell Starc among those speaking out more often.

But the skipper, on holiday in the US with his new fiancee, took part in a phone call with the Australian Cricketers' Association ahead of their decision to boycott the Australia A tour of South Africa.

On the back of that unprecedented move, Smith has shared his view that the country's leading cricketers will not bend as they bid to boost the rights and conditions of state and female cricketers.

"I'll say what we as players have been saying for some time now: we are not giving up the revenue sharing model for all players," he wrote on Instagram.

"But through the ACA we are willing to make important changes to modernise the existing model for the good of the game. We are and have always been willing to make those changes.

"Changes for how the model can be adapted for the even greater benefit of grassroots cricket, which is, after all, where we all started. We are determined to keep revenue sharing for all because we must take care of domestic players in Australia."

CA, which wants to end the revenue-share agreement that has been in place for more than two decades, has attempted to regain public favour by pledging unpaid player salaries to grassroots infrastructure and organisations.

Smith argued that the players are on the same wavelength, reiterating a desire to see the Sheffield Shield remain a high-level competition.

He credited state cricket for helping him return to the Test arena as an improved batsman after being dropped in 2011.

Shield cricketers are among the more than 200 players unemployed, which will include the Australian women's team when the World Cup ends later this month.

The women are currently taking part in the tournament in England on short-term contracts.

"They must have the same chances and incentives to grow the game as the men have had since revenue sharing started," Smith said.

"And I know I speak for all of the men that we want women cricketers in the one deal with the men as well."

With the Australia A tour cancelled, concern quickly shifted to the Test team's tour of Bangladesh in August.

But while that remains a worry, it also emerged this week that England had effectively set CA and the ACA an October cut-off date to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding.

The tourists said they would not fly their men's or women's teams to Australia for this summer's Ashes series without a guarantee that tour matches would go ahead.

"It's time to get a deal done," Smith said.

"It should be and can be an exciting time for the game."