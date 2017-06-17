Brad Hodge has criticised selectors after Steve O'Keefe was axed from Australia's Test squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Hodge blasts Test selectors over O'Keefe snub

Australia named a 13-man squad for the two-Test series on Friday, with O'Keefe was discarded in favour of fellow left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

O'Keefe's international career is likely to be over despite a starring role in Australia's breakthrough Test win in India, with selectors making it clear they want to look to the future after dumping the 32-year-old spinner.

O'Keefe broke all manner of records with match figures of 12-70 in Pune, spinning Australia to their first Test win since 2004 in India, but was fined for a drunken tirade at a Cricket NSW function soon after returning home and his cards appeared to have been marked.

"While Steve O'Keefe bowled well in Pune, he did not maintain this level in the remaining matches of the series and we believe the timing is right for Ashton," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

"His bowling is at a level where he deserves to be playing on the highest stage."

Hodge on Saturday hit out at Hohns and his fellow selectors.

"I read that Trevor Hohns said he did well in the first Test but didn’t quite nail it in the next two," Hodge told Fox Sports.

"Well it's pretty tough to get it right ever day in India over the course of a few Tests.

"I think he did really well. He came in, did his job perfectly and won a Test match for Australia.

"He probably deserves more of an opportunity but maybe the off-field things have come into play. It shouldn't but maybe it has."

Hodge reckons O'Keefe should have been given a second chance.

"I think we all make mistakes from time to time.

"We all get punished for those things but once you get back to the sport and the team environment those things get forgotten if you shape up."

AUSTRALIA'S 13-MAN TEST SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH:

Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar.

with AAP