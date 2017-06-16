Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc will not tour Bangladesh in August after new scans revealed his stress fracture has not fully healed.

Starc left out of Australia squad for Bangladesh tour

Australia have named a 13-man squad for the two-Test series that starts on August 27, with Steve O'Keefe discarded in favour of fellow left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

O'Keefe's international career is likely to be over despite a starring role in Australia's breakthrough Test win in India, with selectors making it clear they want to look to the future after dumping the 32-year-old spinner.

Allrounder Hilton Cartwright and paceman James Pattinson were recalled, with Mitchell Marsh still out injured.

Shaun Marsh wasn't included in the squad, meaning a return for Usman Khawaja to the Test XI, but the most notable omission was Starc.

He took part in Australia's doomed Champions Trophy campaign three months after being sent home from the Test team's tour of India with the same injury to his foot.

"Mitchell was due to go for follow up scans after the Champions Trophy, as part of his recovery plan," team physio David Beakely said.

"These scans have indicated his previous stress fracture has still not fully healed to the extent we would like.

“He will now undertake a period of rest from bowling with the aim to have him return for the one-day series in India in late September as he begins his build up to the Ashes.”

Selectors will add another paceman to the Bangladesh touring party after next month's Australia A series in South Africa.

Steve O'Keefe has been dropped after his indiscretions following the India Tour, though chief selector Trevor Hohns pointed to his lack of form after his 12-wicket heroics in the first Test in late February.

"Whilst Steve O’Keefe bowled well in Pune, he did not maintain this level in the remaining matches of the series and we believe the timing is right for Ashton to enter the set-up and test his all-rounder ability," Hohns said.

While the security threat hangs over the tour after the original 2015 meeting was postponed the week Australia were due to travel to the subcontinent, the bitter pay dispute between the cricketers and Cricket Australia remains unsolved.

The players are technically unemployed from July, with the threat of an Ashes strike hanging over the governing body during negotiations.

"Selectors have also chosen this Bangladesh squad irrespective and independent of the status of the MOU (memorandum of understanding)," Cricket Australia performance manager Pat Howard said.

"We are working towards a resolution being in place by 30 June and look forward to continuing to support these players to perform at their very best on the global stage."

The team's departure is set for August 18, with a tour match scheduled for August 22-23 before the Tests in Dhaka (August 27) and Chittagong (September 4).

Squad: Smith, Warner, Agar, Cartwright, Cummins, Handscomb, Hazlewood, Khawaja, Lyon, Maxwell, Pattinson, Renshaw, Wade

with AAP