The ICC Champions Trophy has lived on the edge largely for its entire life as a confusing tournament on the cricket calendar.

The fatal flaw of the $6m ICC Champions Trophy

Originally set for the cutting-room floor after 2013, the current 2017 edition came about after the governing body decided against introducing the World Test Championship. While it brings together the best nations for a mini-festival of one-day international cricket, it is by its format a more cut-throat tournament than the six-week World Cup.

The eight teams are split into four groups, meaning each country has just three matches to qualify for the semi-finals – half the six games that teams played in the pool stage of the 2015 World Cup.

But in cricket the weather is a problem, as Australia have found out twice in the past seven days and once more in the warm-up matches.

The Aussies and New Zealand were washed out at Edgbaston four days ago, with rain delays reducing the match to 46 and then 33 overs per side. Both teams received one point and their hopes of progressing remained alive.

Then on Monday night Australia's day-nighter against Bangladesh was rained out just 16 overs into their chase, one that likely would have been successful after the Tigers were dismissed for 182 – the smallest first-innings total of the tournament so far.

Three things have been noted since that match was abandoned. The first is that Australia were in a poor position against New Zealand, requiring 182 runs from 24 overs with only seven wickets in hand, so two points from two washouts is no different to two points from one loss and one win.

The second is that Steve Smith's side were ahead of Bangladesh's par score when the rain came for good but the match was a mere four overs short of producing an official Duckworth-Lewis result. The third is that the day-night match – one of just two in the tournament – would have been completed had it started at 10.30am as a regular one-day international.

It's not impossible for Australia to reach the semi-final stage with a win over England on June 10. In 2013, Sri Lanka progressed from their group with New Zealand, England and Australia after a first-up loss and two subsequent wins.

But the fatal flaw with the tournament is that the ICC has not implemented reserve days, despite each team and ground having at least one day off between appearances.

This is nothing new for ICC tournaments. At the 2015 World Cup, only the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were handed reserve days despite the event lasting 44 days. None were required, while only one group match was washed out – in a funny coincidence, it was a Australia and Bangladesh clash at the Gabba.

Yet while both teams missed out on their second match of the stage there, it did not affect the final state of play. Australia lost to New Zealand in Auckland and finished second on the table, while Bangladesh qualified for the quarter-finals with a surprise win over England.

In total the 2015 World Cup finished with four rain-affected matches from 49 matches, which compared favourably to the three from 15 matches at the 2013 Champions Trophy – hosted by none other than England and Wales, whose summers are far from safe for cricket.

Australia, New Zealand or Bangladesh could yet cop another rainy day before the group stage is out. The ICC should have seen it coming and given each team the chance to play for a win throughout the tournament.

Australian skipper Smith was unhappy with The Oval ground staff after Monday night's abandoned match with Bangladesh, arguing that the Champions Trophy called for more respect.

"It's a bit frustrating obviously not to get a result in. The groundsmen, they perhaps could have shown a bit more urgency being a big tournament," he said.

His feelings were misdirected, but his point wasn't far from the truth.

The ICC felt the Champions Trophy was expendable three years ago, and as a bizarre stepchild to the World Cup it perhaps always has been.

Yet with a total prize pool of $6.03 million, including $2.95m for the winners, $1.5m for the runners-up and a $482,000 gap between the cheque for a group-stage third and a semi-final loser, the tournament and its eight teams deserved better. Each match should have been equal.