Bangladesh were left seething after Eoin Morgan got away with what looked to be a fair catch to help England win their Champions Trophy opener.

Controversial catch call sours England's win over Bangladesh

Morgan (75 not out) combined with Joe Root (133 not out) to help England reach Bangladesh's total of 306 with 16 balls to spare - the largest successful chase in Champions Trophy history.

But things could have been very different had Morgan been dismissed on 22.

The English batsman chipped a ball down to long on and looked to have been caught by Tamim Iqbal.

Tamim was confident and claimed the catch, but on-field umpires sent it upstairs with a 'soft signal' of not out.

Tamim was furious at the initial decision, and was left gobsmacked when the third umpire agreed he had not caught the ball cleanly.

As was Aussie great Shane Warne in commentary: "I think he might have got his fingers underneath it, I think he probably caught it."