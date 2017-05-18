The Aussies won't exactly be fearing Gary Ballance come the Ashes if the English Test batsman keeps getting out like this.

Gary loses his Ballance in comical hit-wicket dismissal

Ballance was batting for Yorkshire in a domestic one-day game recently when he went for a massive slash outside off stump.

The Englishman swung so hard (and missed) that he knocked himself off his feet in embarrassing fashion.

But that wasn't the end of the humiliation, with Ballance inadvertently kicking his own stumps.

We're struggling to think of a more embarrassing dismissal, but here's a few for consideration: